UPDATE: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 3:15 P.M. – In an update Saturday, Arlington police said a juvenile detained during the incident “will likely be charged with murder once released from a medical facility.” Further information was not immediately released due to the suspect’s age.

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting in Arlington Friday afternoon left two teenaged brothers dead and another teenager injured, police said.

Police said they responded to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Clearwater Drive at around 1:30 p.m. and found that there were three victims involved.

Two teenage victims who were found at the complex were transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

They have been identified Josh Williams, 13, and Kaleb Williams, 17.

Another victim was able to jump over a fence and go across a nearby street before being picked up by a vehicle, police said. Officers stopped that vehicle and rushed that victim to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police said investigators believe there was some sort of disturbance at a nearby barber shop that led to the apartment complex where the victims were found.

According to police, two people were seen leaving the apartment complex on foot. Descriptions of those people are unknown at this time. Two firearms were also found at the scene.

A motive for the shooting is also unknown as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call police at 817.459.5325 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817.469.8477.