(CBSDFW.COM) – Pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics after he tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the U.S.
According to USA Golf, the Southern Methodist University alumnus tested positive during final testing protocol. Patrick Reed will be taking his place on Team USA.
“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” DeChambeau said in statement. “Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”