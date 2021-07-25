DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sunday marked the first time this year that DFW hit 100 degrees, and the triple digit temperatures are going to stick around as we head into the work week.

“It actually hasn’t been a bad summer,” said Christina Bellini, who hit the Katy Trail early to beat the heat. “July was pretty nice compared to other years. Just warming up now.”

According to the National Weather Service, the average first 100-degree day in the metroplex is July 1.

“My favorite thing is to go in the water,” said 8-year-old Nehemiah Huckabee, who spent Sunday at a splash pad in Grapevine with his family. “It makes me feel good outside.”

The skyrocketing temperature isn’t just uncomfortable. It can be dangerous.

“I think we’ll be good as long as we keep bringing our water and spray bottles,” said Ariel Huckabee, Nehemiah’s mom. “Staying where it’s shady and we can get sprayed on us.”

MedStar activated its extreme weather response protocols Sunday because of the high temperatures.

“We’re gearing up for it here, and I think we’re ready to start dealing with more of the heat-related emergencies,” said Brian White with MedStar.

Crews treated eight patients for heat-related illnesses on Saturday. Six were taken to the hospital, and two are in serious or critical condition.

“If you’re going to be going outside, you need to make sure you’re hydrating yourself,” White said.

Watch for the first signs of heat-related illness as well, like cramping, sweating profusely and feeling nauseous or dizzy.

“Just knowing when to leave, whenever your body has had enough,” said Huckabee.

She’s keeping safety a top priority so everyone can keep having fun out in the sun, no matter how sizzling the temperature gets.