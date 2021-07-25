ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in his early 20s died Sunday afternoon after police said he was shot while meeting to fight the suspected gunman at a park in Arlington.
Police said they responded to a park in the 2200 block of Greenway Street at around 12:15 p.m. after learning that the victim was dropped off by a private vehicle at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
The victim later died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.
According to police, investigators believe the victim had agreed to meet the suspect for a fight at a park. When the victim arrived, the suspect, a man in his 20s, got out of his car and began firing multiple times, police said.
Police said the suspect remains at large. Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.
Anyone who may have information on the incident is urged to call police at 817.459.5729 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.