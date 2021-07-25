SAGINAW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man suspected of assaulting family members and firing gunshots towards them was found dead after he barricaded himself in a home in Saginaw early Sunday, police said.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of Worthy Street at around 2:40 a.m. in regards to a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived and learned a man, identified as 31-year-old Terry McKenzie, had assaulted family members and fired multiple rounds, police said. According to police, one of the family members returned fire and struck McKenzie one time.

The 31-year-old then ran into the home, where two children ages 1 and 6 were sleeping, and did not come out. A standoff ensued, leading the police department to call a Fort Worth SWAT team.

The SWAT team eventually forced its way inside the home after failed attempts at contacting McKenzie and found the 31-year-old dead, police said. The children were unharmed.

The cause of death is unknown at this time as police continue to investigate. Further information was not immediately released.