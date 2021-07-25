AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Texas, lawmakers’ calls are growing louder for students to be required to wear face masks as they return to in-person learning in just a few weeks.
In a letter penned by Democratic state Rep. Vikki Goodwin of Austin, lawmakers urged Gov. Greg Abbott to reconsider his executive order that bans mask requirements in public schools, saying they want schools to have more say on masks.
Parents are anxious about Delta variant. They want schools to take precautions – mask mandates & virtual learning options. These options aren't available due to Gov. Abbott's orders. I sent this letter asking for reconsideration. It was signed by 31 of my colleagues. #txlege pic.twitter.com/vNdFfXYzeZ
— Rep. Vikki Goodwin (@VikkiGoodwinTX) July 24, 2021
The petition was signed by 31 members of the Texas House.
The lawmakers cited that children under 12 cannot get the vaccine, which puts students at a high risk of infection. “Putting them all in one building without masks is foolish,” the letter stated.
The House members also stated they want the governor to “enact policies that will allow districts to implement virtual schooling this fall.”
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a recent surge in cases and hospitalizations throughout the state, including the North Texas area.