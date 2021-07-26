DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 765 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, July 26.

That includes 676 confirmed cases and 89 probable cases and included cases from last Friday, but not Saturday through Monday.

That information will be released Tuesday, DCHHS said.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he is very concerned about the swift rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region.

“Over 1,200 individuals are now hospitalized with COVID-19 in our North Texas region. One month ago, it was just over 300. That’s a 283% increase in hospitalizations over the last 30 days. This is a dramatic increase and is primarily among unvaccinated individuals. We must act now to prevent more hospitalizations and deaths. Please urge your family and friends who are still unvaccinated to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” Judge Jenkins said in a statement.

There is a cumulative total of 268,112 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 44,807 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 4,183 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

DCHHS said it has provided over 497,000 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which operated January 11 through July 17.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of July 25, 73.67% of individuals 65 and older are fully vaccinated in Dallas County.

To date, a total of 180 cases with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have been identified in residents of Dallas County, including: 144 cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variants; three B.1.351 (Beta) variants; sixteen B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants; and seventeen P.1 (Gamma) variants. Twenty-one have been hospitalized and three have died. One fully vaccinated patient subsequently became ill from B.1.1.7 infection and died. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 28 (week ending 7/17/21), was 307, which is a rate of 11.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The additional deaths reported Monday include the following:

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Sunnyvale. He expired at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.