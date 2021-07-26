OXNARD, California (CBSDFW.COM) – Everyone has thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC, including former Longhorn and current Dallas Cowboy, Conner Williams.

“I would never have expected it. Is it for sure happening?” Williams asked.

All signs are pointing in that direction.

What was speculation is now official. Both Texas and Oklahoma took the first step in leaving the Big 12 Conference.

In a joint statement, both universities informed the Big 12 they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025.

The two iconic programs are expected to migrate to the SEC. The news is so big it’s reached former UT and OU players in Oxnard, California.

“Ah man, I wish they would have did that when I was there, said former Sooner and current Dallas Cowboy, CeeDee Lamb. “I’m proud of the jump they are doing and can’t wait to see them next year.”

Williams added, “It’s exciting to them in the SEC. I’m excited to see them compete in that league. I always wanted to play against them.”

A move to the SEC is expected to bring Texas and Oklahoma an additional $20 million in revenue – but what about TCU, Baylor, and the remaining teams in the Big 12?

DFW area sports broadcaster, Chuck Cooperstein, who started out as the voice of TCU Football back in 1985, describes the future of the Big 12 in one word.

“Dead,” Cooperstein said. “I don’t think it’s gonna happen. They can certainly try to bring other people into the mix but in the end will people ultimately care.”

Both Texas and Oklahoma have to formally apply for membership into the SEC.

Both schools are expected to be accepted into the conference.