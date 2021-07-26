DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In one week, some Dallas ISD students will head back to school.

This year, all instruction will be in person, but the district has adjusted calendars to address the needs of students and learning loss.

Last year, Dallas ISD spent several months collecting input from the community, parents and staff on what the 2021-2022 school year should look like.

“Eighty percent of parents had to give feedback and participate in a survey,” DISD Chief Academic Officer Shannon Trejo said. “That’s how each school made the determination.”

Now, with the full support of the TEA, they’re going forward with three calendars for the next two school years.

The first is the redesign calendar.

Three elementary and two middle schools will start school next Monday, August 2 and will continue through June on an extended calendar.

The second is the intersession calendar.

Forty-one schools will start August 9 and will continue through mid-June on an extended calendar.

This group will go through five weeks of intersession opportunities.

“Where they get academic support to fill in gaps for unfinished learning from last year,” Trejo said.

The third calendar is the base calendar which is more of a traditional calendar that the majority of schools will be following.

Students start August 16 and will end the end of May or beginning of June.

The hope is these calendars will adequately address learning loss.

“We are going to study them closely and see if it makes a difference,” Trejo said.

Starting Tuesday, July 27, the district will host three virtual family forums to give parents an opportunity to get more information and ask questions.

“We’re going to post these sessions to our website starting next week so they can access that same information,” DISD Parent Advocacy & Support Services Executive Director Liliana Valadez said.

As students return to school, there will be : *Social distancing requirements *Enhanced cleaning practices .. and *Readily available PPE.

The district is encouraging vaccinations for staff and eligible students.