DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Lupita Cafe at 2316 Oates Road around 2:20 a.m. on Monday, July 26.
The cafe had closed minutes earlier.
Responding officers found the victim Jesus Canales, 43, lying in the middle of the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
According to witnesses, the suspect took off in a dark grey or charcoal pickup truck.
The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.
The Homicide Unit asks for anyone with information to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 132827-2021.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.
Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.