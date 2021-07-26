(CBSDFW.COM) – Former President Donald Trump formally endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Monday, July 26 for re-election in November 2022.

In December 2020, Paxton sued battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, all of which went for President Biden, saying they made unconstitutional changes to their laws before the 2020 election.

Trump had called the lawsuit filed by Texas against the four states “the big one” that would end with the Supreme Court undoing Biden’s substantial Electoral College majority and allowing Trump to serve another four years in the White House.

Days later, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit.

In a brief order, the court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue those states because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

In endorsing Paxton for re-election, Trump released the following statement:

Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely on the front line in the fight for Texas, and America, against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats, and the foolish and unsuspecting RINOs that are destroying our Country. Ken is strong on Crime, Border Security, the Second Amendment, Election Integrity and, above all, our Constitution. He loves our Military and our Vets. It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again. Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!

Paxton has been indicted on securities fraud and he’s also under investigation by the FBI.

Meantime, another Bush supporter is running against Paxton in the Republican Primary.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush launched his bid in June to run for Attorney General.

During a visit to Texas in 2019, Trump called George P. Bush “the only Bush that likes me.”

Shortly after the endorsement, Bush tweeted, “I’m running for Attorney General because Texans deserve integrity and honesty from the office of Texas’ top law enforcement official. Texans deserve a candidate without a laundry list of existing and potential criminal indictments.”