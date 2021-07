FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating after two people were killed overnight on July 26.

It happened in the Como neighborhood on Shiloh Drive near Vickery Blvd. The victims were found in the front yards of homes across the street from each other. Police haven’t commented on what led the violence or whether or not the victims knew each other. They also did not say how the two people were killed.