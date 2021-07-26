DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mac’s Bar-B-Que ended its 66-year run in Dallas on Monday, July 26.

Known for its brisket, sausage and sides, the restaurant had been in business since 1955.

Owner Billy McDonald says he’s come to have an incredibly loyal fan base.

“How loyal can you be?” He said. “If you’re willing to wait in this hot weather to get some barbecue,”

Monday was their last day serving their famous smoked meat, and word traveled fast.

A line wrapped the inside and outside with customers wanting one last bite.

“My dad took me to Mac’s, for the first time when I was 12 years old,” said regular Mark Strickland. “I’m 61. You do the math.”

The closing had nothing to do with Covid-19 or the worker shortage.

McDonald said it’s just time.

“This is the best thing for me to do right now in my life,” McDonald said.

He leased the building to a Mexican restaurant that will open soon.

McDonald says he still has his first dollar from his first customer. It’s framed at home.

He says he plans to be the first in line when the new business opens in his space, with a framed dollar for the next guy.

“That’s kind of a good luck charm, from a business to a business,” he said.

As for his next venture, he said he’s going to take some time off, and enjoy eating other Dallas barbecue for a change.