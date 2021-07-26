(CBSDFW.com)- It’s Madden ratings week when the developers of the popular Madden NFL franchise at EA Sports release their list of Top 10 rated players at each position. On Monday, the list of the top ten rated wide receivers was released and one of Dak Prescott’s weapons made the list: Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys receiver is rated a 92 in the game, checking in at number eight on the list of Top 10 receivers. According to the ESPN write up, Cooper actually dropped a ratings point in this year’s version of the game. Though that may be largely due to what the guys ahead of him, Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, have done.

Still, Cooper was plenty productive last season hauling in 92 passes for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns. That was despite playing most of the season without starting quarterback Dak Prescott and having fellow receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup getting plenty of targets as well.

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams topped the list as the lone receiver in the coveted “99 club” as the highest rating in the game. The rest of the Top 10 was as follows.

1) Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (99)

T-2nd) Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs & DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (98)

4) Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (97)

5) Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans (95)

6) Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (94)

7) Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (93)

8) Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (92)

9) Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (91)

10) Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears (90)

Madden NFL 22 releases on August 20.