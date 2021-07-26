DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeless man was found dead after someone shot him in his arm in Dallas.
It happened the morning of July 25 at a homeless encampment located on Chestnut Street. The victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his left bicep. Police haven’t released additional information about the victim or who may have killed him. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Scott Sayers at 214-283-4849 or call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.