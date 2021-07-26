WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of a Parker County man in connection with a child pornography case.
Walker Watt Lawrence, 46, of Willow Park, allegedly had around 1,000 images of child pornography on his iPad and iPhone.
Sheriff’s Crimes Against Children investigators obtained a search warrant for Lawrence’s iCloud account, where they found the images of “child erotica and child pornography depicting children in suggestive poses and nude sexual positions.”
Sheriff’s investigators estimate the images of children depicted in the photos were between the ages of 6 and 12.
Lawrence was arrested Wednesday, July 21, on six warrants of third-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography and was booked into the Tarrant County Jail.
He was released Friday, July 23, on a $60,000 bond.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Crimes Against Children investigators worked for several months during the investigation to gather evidence due to the large amount of images.
Sheriff Authier said the case will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.