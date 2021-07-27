FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Case counts at Cook Children’s Medical Center are climbing back to rates the pediatric hospital hasn’t seen since February 2021. There are currently 13 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. Five of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

In response to the uptick in cases, the hospital shared a 10-point guide for safely reopening schools. Just last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommened that children over the age of 2 wear masks when they go back to school, even if they’re vaccinated. The new recommendations from the national group go beyond guidance the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued earlier this month that said masks aren’t necessary for vaccinated students.

The pediatricians group said it “strongly recommends” in-person learning but urged officials to use a “layered approach” to combat COVID-19 when schools reopen. that prevents them from doing so. They recommended teachers and staff wear masks unless they have a condition that prevents them from doing so. The group said it made its recommendation because “a significant portion” of the country’s students aren’t eligible for COVID-19 vaccines – only children as young as 12 are eligible to receive one of the three vaccines available in the U.S.

While children are susceptible to the virus that causes COVID-19, most will only have mild symptoms or they may have no symptoms at all (“asymptomatic”). Fewer children have fallen ill with COVID-19 compared to adults.