DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a fatal shooting on July 26.
Jesus Canales, 43, was found in the Lupita Café parking lot with a gunshot wound at 2:19 a.m. The restaurant is located at 2316 Oates Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced Canales deceased at the scene. According to witnesses, the suspect fled the scene in a dark grey or charcoal pickup truck. The motive and circumstances surrounding the homicide are under investigation.
The Homicide Unit asks for anyone with information to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214.671.3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 132827-2021.