OUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman who pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the manager of a Houston-area apartment complex is behind bars.
“Lucia Diaz was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $40,000 out of the 339th District Court,” said Constable Mark Herman.
On July 21, 2021, a deputy with Constable Herman’s office was working an approved extra job at the Yorktown Apartments when someone told him Diaz was causing a disturbance inside of a business. The deputy responded after Diaz had threatened to stab and shoot the manager. The deputy said Diaz resisted arrest too.
But after a brief struggle, she was safely detained and the knife was recovered.