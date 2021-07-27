DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the move from Simone Biles no one saw coming.

The gymnastics powerhouse withdrew from the women’s gymnastics’ team final, saying she was not in the right headspace.

Experts say, this is a teaching moment.

CBS 11 talked about the decision with Kimberly Williams, a clinical social worker for Children’s Health Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

“I mean the pressure is there, you can’t avoid it, and you’re in constant comparison with other athletes,” Williams said.

She said talking to young athletes about their mental health is necessary.

“I think it’s critical in identifying when an athlete has a mental health concern and being able to intervene and get them the help they need,” Williams said.

CBS 11 also spoke with Leigh Richardson, the founder and Clinical Director of The Brain Performance Center in Dallas.

“It’s very validating, you know,” Richardson said. “It’s okay not to be okay.”

She said it’s a reminder for not only athletes, but all of us, to make mental health a priority.

“I mean there is science that shows meditation and gratitude will change the way your brains operating,” Richardson said. “So it’s all about brain health.”

For parents, Williams says now is a good time to check in with your kids.

“Please use this as an opportunity to engage with your child athletes,” Williams said.