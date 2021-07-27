CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
TOKYO (AP) — Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team USA speaks with coach Laurent Landi after her performance on vault during the Women’s team final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. Biles returned several minutes later. She took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants. Chiles replaced Biles on uneven bars and balance bream. The U.S. trailed ROC by eight-tenths of a point after three rotations.

