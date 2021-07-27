NORTH TEXAS (July 27, 2021) – The Salvation Army of North Texas in partnership with Reliant will offer cooling stations to provide heat relief to vulnerable neighbors as high temperatures continue to rise across the five-county region.
This year, the organization will offer a hybrid model with some locations providing outdoor cooling stations, while others will offer curbside pick-up for bottled water and box fans as part of its food pantry service.
The Salvation Army of North Texas will also mobilize emergency disaster feeding units (canteens) across the region to meet the need in certain communities and continues to work with Westlake Ace Hardware to increase box fans donations.
“As life is beginning to return to normal for many recovering from the pandemic, our neighbors experiencing poverty and homelessness are continuing to face new threats to their health and stability,” said Major Todd Hawks, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “As temperatures rise this summer, The Salvation Army of North Texas remains committed to serving individuals and families in need of assistance, whenever and wherever the need exists.”
Once activated, the following service locations will provide heat relief to the public:
Arlington: 712 W. Abram Street
Denton: 1508 E. McKinney Street
Garland: 451 W. Avenue D
Irving: 250 E. Grauwyler Road
Lewisville: 206 W. Main Street
McKinney: 600 Wilson Creek Parkway
Oak Cliff: 1617 W. Jefferson Boulevard
Plano: 3528 E. 14th Street
Pleasant Grove: 8341 Elam Road
Waxahachie: 620 Farley Street