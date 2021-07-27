CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
(CBSDFW.com)- As the U.S. competed for a medal in the Olympics Gymnastics team final early this morning, there was a shocking development as Simone Biles withdrew from the event after the vault due to a medical issue. Team USA went on to win silver in the team final with Jordan Chiles stepping in for Biles on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Afterwards, Biles told reporters that the medical issue was one of mental health.

After she withdrew, fans and athletes across the sports landscape chimed in with positive messages of support for the 24-year-old Texas native.

Former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon extended his words of support for Biles taking to Twitter to say: “I can’t imagine the pressure Simone has been feeling. Sending her SO much love. It easy to forget she’s still human. WE LOVE YOU.

The support extended across the sports world as former NFL punter and current radio show host Pat McAfee took to Twitter as well to offer his support.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns offered his support as well.

Former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, who has spoken about her own mental health struggles, called Biles a “remarkable HUMAN”.

And White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that “gratitude and support are what Simone Biles deserves. Still the GOAT and we are all just lucky to be able to see her in action.” Psaki also offered her congratulations to the rest of the team for their silver medal winning performance.

Fans also had plenty of positive messages for Biles after the USA Gymnastics account announced that she had withdrawn from the team final.

Biles herself had posted on Instagram on Monday night that she was feeling “like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times.”

Biles told reporters after the team final that Tuesday was “really stressful” and that she had “never felt like this going into a competition.” But she also acknowledged that what she’s dealing with will get fixed out within the next couple of days.

