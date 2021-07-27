CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager was killed in a high-speed crash in Carrollton Tuesday night, July 27, police said.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Trinity Mills Road near Willowgate Lane.
According to police, the car left the roadway and plowed into a tree.
The young man died at the scene.
Police do not know if street racing was involved, but said speed was a factor.
Several blocks of Trinity Mills Road were shut down near the crash scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.