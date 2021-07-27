FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two suspects have been identified in connection with the theft of a motorhome valued at $150,000, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, July 27.

The theft occurred July 10, in the 15000-block of State Highway 377 at the Wabash RV & Boat Storage facility.

Sheriff’s investigators obtained security footage capturing two men and their vehicle taking the recreational vehicle.

Both suspects were observed on the security footage entering the storage facility in a gray/silver Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 extended cab, leaving about 40 minutes later with the stolen motor home.

A Crime Stoppers anonymous tip led Sheriff’s investigators to identify one of the suspects as James Dean Crow, 38, of Azle.

Tarrant County Regional Auto Theft Task Force identified the second suspect as and Joshua Lee Allen, 26, of Fort Worth.

Dallas Police investigators recovered the stolen motorhome July 17, in the business district in Dallas.

Allen has additional outstanding warrants for evading arrest detention with a vehicle, obstructing a police officer with Benbrook Police Department, criminal mischief from Burleson Police Department and theft of property out of Hood County.

Anyone who knows the location of Crow and/or Allen can contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845, tip411 or Parker County Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to tip411 by clicking here or through the tip411 App.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.

Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward. Submit tips online by logging onto pccs.tips or at parkercountycrimestoppers.com.