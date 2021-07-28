(CBSDFW.COM) – All Baylor Scott & White employees and various other staff will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1, 2021, the hospital system announced Wednesday.
The requirement comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge throughout the U.S., especially among those who are unvaccinated. The emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant has also contributed to the surge.
The health care system released a statement on its decision to require the vaccine among its workers:
With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the start of the flu season fast approaching, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce.
By Oct. 1, 2021, all Baylor Scott & White Health employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students and contract staff must receive both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, unless granted an exemption.
The Delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain we have seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization. The overwhelming majority of these cases are among the unvaccinated.
We are committed to making the communities we serve healthier. Whether you are a patient, family member or employee, you can be assured that we have taken every measure to protect you.
Officials said there will be exemptions, such as medical and religious reasons, that will be made for some employees, if needed.