DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jimmy King walked delicately to the living room of the small Mill City neighborhood house, just a few blocks from Dallas Fair Park.
"I sure thank y'all," he lightly uttered, while trying to keep balance while standing. The thermostat reading in the old wood framed house was 97 degrees.
The digital gauge also read 107 degrees, to reflect the feels-like temperature. King was thanking Daniel Martinez, an air conditioning technician contracted with Dallas County Health & Human Services.
Martinez was replacing an old, non-functioning air conditioner. King, for the first time in weeks, was getting chilled air in the small home.
DCHHS manages the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). CEAP provides utility payments and air conditioning units for eligible applicants.
This week DCHHS is actively urging residents to apply for CEAP help. "If you have an AC that's broken or damaged , you can apply today. We have the funds, and the equipment is available and ready to be distributed," DCHHS spokesman Christian Grisales said Wednesday.
The public health agency says there are too many county residents living in non air conditioned homes. They are asking for applicants.