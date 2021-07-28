DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas detectives are investigating a murder-suicide in the 990 block of Adleta Blvd.
Responding officers found both the victim, a Latin woman, and the suspect, a White man, deceased from apparent gunshot wound on July 27.
Police said the two were involved in an intimate dating relationship together.
Currently the preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect killed the victim and then killed himself. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation. The identity of the victim and the suspect is being withheld pending next of kin notification.