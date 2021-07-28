DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is investigating one of its officers for possible use of excessive force during a recent arrest in Deep Ellum.
No details have been released on what led up to the incident.
“The Dallas Police Department is aware of the video on social media showing a Dallas officer using force in the Deep Ellum area of downtown Dallas. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation. A criminal inquiry is also being reviewed by the department. Chief Garcia would like to commend those officers who recognize their duty to intervene in this incident and deescalated the situation.”