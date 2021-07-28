FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – All students in Fort Worth ISD will be eating free of charge this upcoming school year, the district announced Wednesday.
The district said schools are able to provide free and healthy meals this year due to guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture. There will be no application or eligibility requirements for the meals.
According to the district, income eligibility for free or reduced-price meals will likely resume in the 2022-2023 school year.
For more information on requirements for the next school year, go to the district’s website.