HALTOM CITY, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City detectives are searching for a man who asked a woman for change, then pulled out a gun and forced her into a nearby field where he sexually assaulted her.
It happened at 3 a.m. on July 27 in the 3900 block of Broadway Avenue. The victim told officers her attacked was Black, 6 feet tall, 35-40 years old with short black hair (possibly a fade) and clean shaven. The suspect was last seen heading south on North Beach after the attack.
Officers, detectives and crime scene specialists are asking that anyone with information or access to video cameras in the area to contact Detective Trevino at 817.222.7035 or jtrevino@haltomcitytx.com.