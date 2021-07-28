GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 60-year-old mother was found shot to death early Tuesday evening inside a Garland home that was recently purchased by her daughter, police said.
Police said they responded to the 700 block of Briar Way at around 7 p.m. and found Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, surveillance video showed a black four-door vehicle in an alley behind the home and that a female driver and male passenger could be seen getting out of the vehicle and into the home’s garage.
It’s currently unknown what else may have happened inside the home. Police believe items were taken from the home.READ MORE: All Baylor Scott & White Workers Required To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine By October
Police said the suspects drove away in the area of Barcelona Drive and were involved in a hit-and-run crash where the male suspect pointed a gun at another person.
According to police, the victim was helping her daughter and her daughter's husband move into the home, and it's believed she was alone inside at the time of the incident.
Anyone who may have information on the incident is urged to call police at 972.485.4840. Garland Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and they can be reached at 972.272.8477.