PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The driver of a big rig died after a crash at Sam Rayburn Tollway and Ohio Drive in Plano Thursday, July 29.
Texas DPS said around 5:20 p.m. the tractor trailer was going north on the tollway when the driver lost control.
The big rig went down the embankment across the service road and struck the bottom of the bridge.
The driver was rushed to Plano Presbyterian Hospital where he later died.
There were no reports of anyone else being injured.
The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.