DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is investigating one of its officers for possible use of excessive force during a recent arrest in Deep Ellum.

It’s the result of a video the department became aware of on social media.

The video shared by Dallas Texas TV shows an officer pushing a man into a light post and then punching him repeatedly while he was on the ground.

It then shows two other officers removing the officer from the man on the ground.

Wild scene in Deep Ellum last week pic.twitter.com/YJXg7y41HY — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) July 28, 2021

No details have been released on what led up to the incident.

Dallas Police released the following statement on the matter: