DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is investigating one of its officers for possible use of excessive force during a recent arrest in Deep Ellum.
It’s the result of a video the department became aware of on social media.
The video shared by Dallas Texas TV shows an officer pushing a man into a light post and then punching him repeatedly while he was on the ground.
It then shows two other officers removing the officer from the man on the ground.
Wild scene in Deep Ellum last week pic.twitter.com/YJXg7y41HY
— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) July 28, 2021
No details have been released on what led up to the incident.
Dallas Police released the following statement on the matter:
“The Dallas Police Department is aware of the video on social media showing a Dallas officer using force in the Deep Ellum area of downtown Dallas. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation. A criminal inquiry is also being reviewed by the department. Chief Garcia would like to commend those officers who recognize their duty to intervene in this incident and deescalated the situation.”