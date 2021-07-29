DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight between a man and a woman at a gas station ended in gunshots and an arrest last night, July 29.
It happened at the pump outside of Kroger on Frankford Road. An off-duty Seagoville police officer ran out from inside the store to help the woman. That’s when the man she was fighting with pulled out a gun and shot at the officer. He missed however.READ MORE: $1.5 Million In Methamphetamine Seized At Southern Border
Dallas police tracked down the suspect after he fled and arrested him. They have not commented on what led to the initial altercation or if the man and woman knew one another.READ MORE: For Sale: Dallas Mansion With No Bedrooms For Nearly $1 Million
MORE NEWS: Dallas Officer On Administrative Leave During Investigation Into Possible Excessive Use Of Force