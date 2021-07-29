DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This week’s scorching temperatures have created a big need for ice, and some North Texas delivery companies are struggling to keep up with the soaring demand.

Business is booming at a South Dallas ice vending machine, which is open 24/7.

“It’s hot outside, I’m going to go hang outside at the park,” said one woman who bought a bag. “Got my ice!”

Since the beginning, that ice site alone has sold about 13,000 bags of ice.

Owner Jason Rabinowitz also delivers ice for events and weddings.

“As people are rescheduling events that have been canceled in the past 18 months because of the pandemic, we’re seeing a lot of that pick up,” he said.

Keeping the machines running in the extreme heat and delivering the product quickly can be a logistical challenge.

“Usually doing it early in the morning because it’s a little cooler and the ice doesn’t melt as quick,” said Rabinowitz.

He doesn’t expect the need to go away anytime soon.

“Football does keep the demand for ice and cool drinks really going all the way through October,” he said.

And Rabinowitz will be there to help North Texans beat the heat and keep their drinks cold.