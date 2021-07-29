GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A passenger in a vehicle was killed in Greenville Wednesday night, July 28 after a suspected intentionally rammed the vehicle, causing it to crash, police said.
Greenville Police said it happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 3100 block of Interstate 30 frontage road.
A DPS Trooper reported witnessing the crash.
The driver of the vehicle that was rammed was rushed to a hospital.
The suspect in the other vehicle is in police custody.
Police have not released any names or other details on the circumstances leading up to the crash.