GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Stephanie Tassakis and her daughter Ella are spending their summer sitting on their porch waving signs asking for donations for school supplies and uniforms for families who would otherwise have to go without.

“No child should go to school feeling uncomfortable or feeling like they’re left out because they don’t have the right supplies,” Tassakis said.

Ella also came up with a sweet mission of selling lemonade.

She’s squeezing every cent to help other kids go back to school.

“It makes me feel a little bad that they can’t get the supplies for the right things they need, that’s why I try to do as much as I can,” the 10-year-old said.

Tassakis says the idea stems from talking to parents in Garland and noticing how many can’t afford school supplies because of the financial blow of the pandemic.

The National Retail Federation expects parents of K-12 students to spend just over $848 per household for supplies, including electronics.

So far Tassakis raised more than $2,000 and has accepted at least one sponsor.

“When they kind of approached us and said they need basic needs so like notebooks and pencils, that’s something we can help with so I feel a tremendous impact,” Laura Walker from Frame Destination said.

With the money raised Tassakis believes they can help more than 40 families and she’s hoping more people feel generous so they can bless more.

“We want every kid to go to school with confidence in their new year, in their education, and they’re going to be able to have a good year this year,” she said.

Tassakis started a GoFundMe page where she’s asking the community to donate.