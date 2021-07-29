FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – College teams, including the University of North Texas, will be playing in a first-ever series of games by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Dubbed the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, the one-day triple-header event will see the following matchups: Mississippi State vs. Colorado State; North Texas vs. UMass; and Stephen F. Austin vs. Liberty.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

“We’re very excited to be hosting our first collegiate showcase in the Dallas / Fort Worth area, a region several of our Hall of Famers have played in and call home,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We appreciate the hospitality Dickies Arena will provide to the fans and the six teams participating in the Hall of Fame Classic and we know it will be a fantastic event.”

“We’re excited to be part of one of college basketball’s premiere events. At North Texas, we strive to compete at the highest level and to do so in our backyard where Mean Green nation can turn out makes it even better. Many thanks to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame for the opportunity.” said Grant McCasland, head coach at North Texas.