NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man suspected of causing an explosion at his residence in Amarillo, Texas on Monday has been federally charged, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.
Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 32-year-old naturalized citizen of the U.S. born in Iran, was charged via criminal complaint on Friday with one count of possession of a destructive device. (He has also been charged by the state with possession of components of explosives.)
“Mr. Salmanzadeh had absolutely no business handling unregistered destructive devices. We believe this defendant is a danger to the community and must be kept behind bars,” said Shah.
Following the explosion Monday afternoon, officers discovered explosive components in Salmanzadeh's home, his backyard, and the alleyway behind his home, law enforcement has confirmed. The incident prompted the immediate evacuation of the area; neighbors were allowed to return to their homes on Wednesday.
Though the arrest warrant against Salmanzadeh was unsealed on July 30, the criminal complaint and affidavit remain sealed, per judicial order.
"The FBI is committed to protecting our communities from harm and working with our law enforcement partners to disrupt violent activity. This defendant allegedly possessed a device with the potential to cause significant damage or injury to innocent people," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. "We want to thank the Amarillo Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Homeland Security Investigations for their tireless assistance in this investigation."
If convicted of the federal offense, he faces up to 10 years in prison.