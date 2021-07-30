Menu
Video
Scott Padgett's Weather Update
A heat advisory will go into effect for North Texas on Saturday.
16 minutes ago
Early Morning Fire Causes Heavy Damage To Southlake Mansion
Crews were at the scene of a fire that caused major damage to a home in Southlake Friday morning, officials said.Not assigned
30 minutes ago
Gov. Abbott Welcomes Largest Graduating Class In Texas DPS History
Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday congratulated the Texas Department of Public Safety's largest graduating class in its history. Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
Eviction Moratorium Update: Without An Extension, What Happens To Renters After July 31?
The CDC's eviction moratorium ends on July 31, which leaves renters uncertain about their future in an economy still recovering from COVID.
Rangers Trade All-Star Pitcher Kyle Gibson And Closer Ian Kennedy To Phillies For 3 Pitchers
The move comes two days after the Rangers traded All-Star slugger Joey Gallo to the Yankees for four minor league prospects.
Latest Forecast
Scott Padgett's Weather Update
A heat advisory will go into effect for North Texas on Saturday.
16 minutes ago
Weather Stories
Residents Battle Summer Heat As DFW Sees 100 Degrees Sunday
Sunday marked the first time this year that DFW hit 100 degrees, and the triple digit temperatures are going to stick around as we head into the work week.
Gardening 101: Demonstration Garden
A visit to your local botanic garden or well-maintained city space is a lesson in what grows in your area.
As Count Continues, Texas Death Toll From February Winter Storms Rises To 210
Officials in Texas have added 59 deaths to the toll during the February 2021 winter storms and the ensuing collapse of the electric power grid.
Cowboys
Current Cowboys And Former Big 12 Players Weigh In On UT And OU's Planned Move To SEC
What was speculation is now official. Both Texas and Oklahoma took the first step in leaving the Big 12 Conference.
Rangers
Rangers Trade All-Star Pitcher Kyle Gibson And Closer Ian Kennedy To Phillies For 3 Pitchers
The move comes two days after the Rangers traded All-Star slugger Joey Gallo to the Yankees for four minor league prospects.
Mavericks
Jason Kidd, GM Nico Harrison Begin Mavericks' 'New Chapter'
New Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison were introduced Thursday by their new boss, who called it “a new chapter” for a franchise.
Stars
Former Dallas Star Stephen Johns Spotlighting Mental Health Following Retirement
The 29-year-old who recently announced his retirement from the NHL is rollerblading across the U.S. and making a movie about it to bring awareness to depression and anxiety.
Scott Padgett's Weather Update
A heat advisory will go into effect for North Texas on Saturday.
16 minutes ago
Early Morning Fire Causes Heavy Damage To Southlake Mansion
Crews were at the scene of a fire that caused major damage to a home in Southlake Friday morning, officials said.Not assigned
30 minutes ago
Gov. Abbott Welcomes Largest Graduating Class In Texas DPS History
Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday congratulated the Texas Department of Public Safety's largest graduating class in its history. Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
Keto-Friendly Cereal Recipe To Start Your Day From 'Dirty, Lazy Keto'
If you’re on a keto diet, chances are one of the things you miss most is a simple bowl of cereal. Yes, cereal!
Low-Carb, High Flavor Summer Recipes For The Whole Family From 'Keto BBQ'
Take these Grilled Chicken Shawarma Kebabs paired with Jalapeno-Cheddar “Corn Bread” — together they come in at only 2g net carbs per serving and are sure to satisfy all your barbecue cravings.
Fewer North Texans Opening Homes To New Pets With Schools And Businesses Back Open
The number of shelter animals staying in foster homes has dropped back down to pre-pandemic levels.
'We Have Flight Attendants Sleeping In Airports': American Airlines Crews Say Company Fails To Book Hotels
Unions for flight attendants and pilots filed grievances this week with American, charging that the company is violating its contracts and putting employees in danger.
July 30, 2021 at 3:29 pm