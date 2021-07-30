CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frank Cornish III, a retired NFL player who played in the late 60s and early 70s, has been reported as missing in Carrollton, according to police.
Police said Cornish, 77, was last seen at around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Hunt Drive. He left his home without his cell phone and the oxygen he needs, according to police.
He was last seen wearing burgundy sweat pants, a white/orange jersey and house shoes. He is said to be driving a white Ford F-150 with temporary license plates.
Cornish was an NFL defensive tackle for seven seasons and played in Super Bowl VI with the Miami Dolphins.