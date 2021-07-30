LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lewisville officer and his K-9 partner retired together on Friday.

A retirement ceremony was held Friday morning to commemorate two partners who spent their lives in law enforcement.

Menz retired after 17 years with the department and over 25 years of work in law enforcement. He said it was a decision was hard to make, but it was made easier with his K-9 partner by his side.

“We’re partners. That’s what we’re supposed to do,” he said.

K-9 Cziko retired after six years of service due to underlying medical issues, according to police. He was brought to the U.S. from the Netherlands after tests showed he’d make a “perfect candidate” for military or police service, police said.

Menz and Cziko began working together in 2015, when Menz became a K-9 trainer and instructor.

“There’s a bond with the K-9 that I can’t describe. It’s built on trust. I trust him and he trusts me,” Menz said.

Family and friends celebrated the retirement during Friday’s event.

“I can’t express how much of a friend and mentor he’s been to me,” one friend said.

As for what’s next for the duo, Menz said he’s unsure but as long as they have each other, everything will look to turn out okay.