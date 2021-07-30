ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcyclist who wasn’t wearing a helmet and crashed into a car in the 3500 block of E. Division Street is dead.

He was killed on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 6 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on E. Division Street and entered the intersection at Great Southwest Parkway. A car traveling eastbound on E. Division also entered the intersection and tried to turn left in front of the motorcycle to go northbound on Great Southwest Parkway. The motorcyclist struck the turning car and sustained serious injury. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the car was not injured and remained at the scene to speak with officers. No other vehicles were involved. This case remains under investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.