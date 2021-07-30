PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire that produced heavy smoke at a home in Plano is under control, the fire department said.
The fire happened at a home in the 1600 block of Cherbourg Drive.
The fire department said crews who went inside the home were forced to go back outside due to the nature of the fire.
There were no reported injuries as the department said a resident who was inside the home was able get out when crews arrived.
The department said a second alarm was called due to the possibility that there were people trapped inside and for excessive heat.
Heavy smoke could be seen throughout the area from aerial images.