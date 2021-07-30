ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas Rangers have traded All-Star pitcher Kyle Gibson, closer Ian Kennedy and pitcher Hans Crouse to the Philadelphia Phillies, the team confirmed Friday, July 30.

The Rangers have acquired rookie right-handed pitcher Spencer Howard, and right-handed pitching prospects Josh Gessner, and Kevin Gowdy from Philadelphia.

Howard (0-2, 5.72 ERA), who was Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2017, is going to Texas with right-handers Kevin Gowdy and Josh Gessne.

Gibson (6-3, 2.87 ERA) was a first-time All-Star this season, but the 33-year-old right-hander lost his last three starts for Texas.

Kennedy had 16 saves in 17 opportunities for the last-place Rangers, and the 36-year-old right-hander hasn’t issued a walk in his last 11 appearances, a span of 45 batters dating to June 4.

The move comes two days after the Rangers traded All-Star slugger Joey Gallo to the Yankees for four minor league prospects.

The Rangers also parted with left-hander Joely Rodriguez and cash for New York’s minor league right-hander Glenn Otto and infielders Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith.

The Rangers are in full rebuild mode, as they sit in last place in the American League West Division with a 36-66 record.

