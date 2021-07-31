DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are dead after a crash involving two vehicles that appeared to be speeding late Friday evening, Dallas police said.
The crash happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the 300 block of West Mockingbird Lane.
According to police, a witness reported seeing two vehicles going northbound at a high rate of speed in the area and that it appeared the vehicles crashed into each other. One of the vehicles vaulted over a guardrail and crashed into a building, while the other hit two light poles, police said.
Police said three people who were inside the vehicle that crashed into a building were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police have not said if the crash involved street racing as the investigation continues. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.