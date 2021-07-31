CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Celina said officers fatally shot an armed suspect Friday evening.
Police said they were called to the 100 block of Alabama Street and located an armed suspect.
According to police, officers fired their weapons, leaving the suspect “incapacitated.” The suspect was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The suspect’s identity and details surrounding the incident were not immediately released as the investigation continues.
Police said the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.