ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A house caught fire in Arlington during a round of strong storms Sunday afternoon.
Video captured by resident Taylor Allen showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the home near North Davis Drive at around 5 p.m.
It’s currently unknown if the fire was sparked by lightning. Allen told CBS 11 News, “The lightning was super intense…”
CBS 11 News has reached out to the Arlington Fire Department for information on the fire.
Strong to severe storms moved through North Texas Sunday and brought heavy rain and winds and even hail in some parts.