GLEN ROSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three women are dead after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 67 near Glen Rose Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers responded to the crash just after 3:40 p.m. about three miles west of Glen Rose in Somervell County.

According to the department, a vehicle driven by Linda White, 56, was going west on the highway when it crossed into the eastbound lane for an unknown reason and struck another vehicle with three people inside.

White and two passengers in the other vehicle, 41-year-old Sarah Hale and 35-year-old Kimberly Robbins, died in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Heaven Anita, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Further information was not immediately released as the investigation continues.